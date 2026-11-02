GRAP-II imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses 300: What restrictions kick in?

While there is an increase in pollution levels in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-II of the GRAP across Delhi NCR.

After Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. On November 2, the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 at 4 pm, raising concerns about rising air pollution levels ahead of the Diwali festival.

These restrictions followed a steep rise in air pollution in Delhi over the weekend, where the AQI stood at 117 on Saturday (October 31), before jumping to 261 on Sunday (November 1). It further worsened on Monday, November 2, with the AQI reaching 324 in the 'very poor' category.

What restrictions come under GRAP-II?

Under GRAP-II, authorities will increase road cleaning and sprinkle water on roads to control dust. Along with this, construction sites will face strict inspections to ensure compliance, and the authorities will target known pollution hotspots across the NCR.

Apart from this, parking charges will also be set to increase to discourage people from using private vehicles. Diesel generators will also be on the radar of the authorities, along with the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries.

Lastly, the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be ordered to provide electric heaters to security guards, sanitation workers, and horticulture staff to prevent open biomass or municipal solid waste burning during the winter season.

What should residents of Delhi NCR do?

Residents have been advised to use public transport as much as possible, and those using private vehicles must ensure that their vehicles have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. People have been asked not to burn garbage or other waste in the open and to avoid using diesel generators.

Currently, GRAP Stage 1 continues to be implemented along with GRAP-II in the NCR region.