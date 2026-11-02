FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Deepotsav 2026: The Radiance of a Cultural Confluence

Deepotsav 2026: The Radiance of a Cultural Confluence

Cyclone Murasu: Flights cancelled, thousands to be evacuated as storm heads towards Andhra coast

Cyclone Murasu: Flights cancelled, thousands to be evacuated

TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan inches closer to Rs 100 crore: 'This dream took 20 years to come true'

TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan nears Rs 100 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsDelhi

DELHI

GRAP-II imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses 300: What restrictions kick in?

While there is an increase in pollution levels in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-II of the GRAP across Delhi NCR.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 08:18 PM IST

GRAP-II imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI crosses 300: What restrictions kick in?
GRAP-II restrictions imposed as Delhi's pollution worsens. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Delhi's air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. On November 2, the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 at 4 pm, raising concerns about rising air pollution levels ahead of the Diwali festival.

These restrictions followed a steep rise in air pollution in Delhi over the weekend, where the AQI stood at 117 on Saturday (October 31), before jumping to 261 on Sunday (November 1). It further worsened on Monday, November 2, with the AQI reaching 324 in the 'very poor' category.

What restrictions come under GRAP-II?

Under GRAP-II, authorities will increase road cleaning and sprinkle water on roads to control dust. Along with this, construction sites will face strict inspections to ensure compliance, and the authorities will target known pollution hotspots across the NCR.

Apart from this, parking charges will also be set to increase to discourage people from using private vehicles. Diesel generators will also be on the radar of the authorities, along with the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries.

Lastly, the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be ordered to provide electric heaters to security guards, sanitation workers, and horticulture staff to prevent open biomass or municipal solid waste burning during the winter season.

What should residents of Delhi NCR do?

Residents have been advised to use public transport as much as possible, and those using private vehicles must ensure that their vehicles have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. People have been asked not to burn garbage or other waste in the open and to avoid using diesel generators.

Currently, GRAP Stage 1 continues to be implemented along with GRAP-II in the NCR region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deepotsav 2026: The Radiance of a Cultural Confluence
Deepotsav 2026: The Radiance of a Cultural Confluence
Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature pose from Mannat on 61st birthday - Watch
Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature pose from Mannat on 61st birthday
Cyclone Murasu: Flights cancelled, thousands to be evacuated as storm heads towards Andhra coast
Cyclone Murasu: Flights cancelled, thousands to be evacuated
Virat Kohli's ODI dominance against New Zealand: Why the Black Caps should be worried
Virat Kohli's ODI dominance against NZ: Why the Black Caps should be worried
TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan inches closer to Rs 100 crore: 'This dream took 20 years to come true'
TVF's Arunabh Kumar pens emotional note as The Vvaan nears Rs 100 crore
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement