Govt working for education, self-employment of youth, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The state government is working to provide education to the youth and ensure that they get self-employed or jobs when they complete the education, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Saturday during a convention of Koli community in Surendranagar.

"Let us make collaborative efforts to ensure that fruits of development reach the marginalized. Koli community has been used as a vote-bank till now. Youth of the community are eager for development," said Rupani. He informed that the state government is working to ensure that the youth get education. The government is making all out efforts to implement the schemes for self-employment. "We are working to develop agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries. Every step is being taken to finish SAUNI scheme (for irrigation)," he said.

Addressing the gathering through a video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is committed for the development of the community. "Let us spread awareness about education among the youth of the community thereby enabling them to get jobs and prestige within the society," said Modi.

YOUTHFUL MOVE

Kunvarji Bavaliya, state minister for water supply, demanded that youth of the community be provided with an educational campus where they can pursue education and complete their education