Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'India can play active role in de-escalation': Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi on West Asia conflict

Good news for Noida, Greater Noida residents as new metro line to Jewar Airport gets...

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals he and Amjad Khan directed most of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’s Sholay, Ramesh Sippy only...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

Deadliest place on Earth: Closer to the space station than ground

Deadliest place on Earth: Closer to the space station than ground

10 unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood's eternal diva

10 unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai, Bollywood's eternal diva

Once considered extinct, this bird returns after 300 years 

Once considered extinct, this bird returns after 300 years 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

This song took Rs 1 crore to make 64 years ago, lyrics were written 105 times, Lata Mangeshkar had to sing it in..

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

Karan Johar offered K3G to Amitabh Bachchan but not to Jaya Bachchan in same meeting despite it happening in same house

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Good news for Noida, Greater Noida residents as new metro line to Jewar Airport gets...

The metro line project to Jewar Airport has been a long pending demand of the residents of Greater Noida and Noida.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Good news for Noida, Greater Noida residents as new metro line to Jewar Airport gets...
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The residents of Noida and Greater Noida have a reason to celebrate as the central government has approved the Metro rail line project to Jewar Airport, which will provide a direct connection from Ghaziabad to the airport via Greater Noida West. 

"The metro rail project, which was stalled, has finally received approval from the Central government, and people living in the area can expect relief from connectivity issues,” Millennium Post has quoted Arunvir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), as saying. 

The metro rail line project has been a long-pending demand of the residents of Greater Noida and Noida. It is expected that the new project will ease the traffic as well as it will contribute to the overall development of the region, giving a boost to real estate activities and attracting investments. 

Notably, the central and the state government will contribute 20 per cent each to the project, while the remaining 60 per cent will be borne by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation. 

Moreover, the extension of the Aqua Line from Sector-52 to Knowledge Park-V, which will be connected to the Namo Bharat line going from the airport, will massively benefit the commuters, office and school goers, as per the officials. 

“The metro project will largely benefit office goers, students and daily commuters. At present there is no means of public transport in the area. The metro project was awaited from years. The authorities should also focus on effective traffic management plan for the area,” said Dheeraj Sharma, a resident of Greno West’s Stellar Jeevan society.

Noida International Airport to start operations soon 

Jewar Airport is all set to kickstart commercial fight operations next year, April 17, 2025. Flights on both domestic and international routes will be functional. Earlier, the commercial flight operations through the airport was scheduled to commence this year. 

The project is on track and the flight testings will be carried out on November 30, 2024. Pertinent to note that Jewar airport is set to become Asia's largest and world's fourth-biggest airport, featuring six runways. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

When emotional Amitabh Bachchan refused Dhirubhai Ambani's help, was then left surprised when Reliance head...

When emotional Amitabh Bachchan refused Dhirubhai Ambani's help, was then left surprised when Reliance head...

Haryana Election 2024: When and where to watch exit polls?

Haryana Election 2024: When and where to watch exit polls?

This is world's richest family, way richer than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani combined, lives in...

This is world's richest family, way richer than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani combined, lives in...

People of this unique village live in two countries, some have kitchen in India and bedroom in...

People of this unique village live in two countries, some have kitchen in India and bedroom in...

Launch of the flagship ‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ at Manavta Mahotsav on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s

Launch of the flagship ‘Always Care: Animal Care Centre’ at Manavta Mahotsav on Param Gurudev Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s

MORE

MOST VIEWED

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement