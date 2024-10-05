Good news for Noida, Greater Noida residents as new metro line to Jewar Airport gets...

The metro line project to Jewar Airport has been a long pending demand of the residents of Greater Noida and Noida.

The residents of Noida and Greater Noida have a reason to celebrate as the central government has approved the Metro rail line project to Jewar Airport, which will provide a direct connection from Ghaziabad to the airport via Greater Noida West.

"The metro rail project, which was stalled, has finally received approval from the Central government, and people living in the area can expect relief from connectivity issues,” Millennium Post has quoted Arunvir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), as saying.

The metro rail line project has been a long-pending demand of the residents of Greater Noida and Noida. It is expected that the new project will ease the traffic as well as it will contribute to the overall development of the region, giving a boost to real estate activities and attracting investments.

Notably, the central and the state government will contribute 20 per cent each to the project, while the remaining 60 per cent will be borne by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

Moreover, the extension of the Aqua Line from Sector-52 to Knowledge Park-V, which will be connected to the Namo Bharat line going from the airport, will massively benefit the commuters, office and school goers, as per the officials.

“The metro project will largely benefit office goers, students and daily commuters. At present there is no means of public transport in the area. The metro project was awaited from years. The authorities should also focus on effective traffic management plan for the area,” said Dheeraj Sharma, a resident of Greno West’s Stellar Jeevan society.

Noida International Airport to start operations soon

Jewar Airport is all set to kickstart commercial fight operations next year, April 17, 2025. Flights on both domestic and international routes will be functional. Earlier, the commercial flight operations through the airport was scheduled to commence this year.

The project is on track and the flight testings will be carried out on November 30, 2024. Pertinent to note that Jewar airport is set to become Asia's largest and world's fourth-biggest airport, featuring six runways.