Travelers heading to Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna via Mathura Road can expect significant relief from long traffic jams as 24 km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has opened to the public in Faridabad and Haryana. However, the National Highways Authority of India has not yet announced the official inauguration day. NHAI has completed the construction of bridges and a six-lane highway over the Agra Canal.

Commuters travelling to Delhi, Noida Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to Faridabad Palwal have to pass through the congested Mathura road and Badarpur border which typically take 30 minutes, frequent traffic jams usually extend this to two and half hours.

To get rid of this congestion, a new bridge and a six-lane highway have been constructed over the Agra canal near Mithapur Chowk which aims to reduce travel time between Kalindi Kunj and Sohna via Faridabad to a mere 30 minutes.

Commuters can now bypass Mathura Road by taking a new route via Jasola after Apollo Hospital. The route directly connects to the Sohna Delhi Mumbai Expressway via a six-lane highway.

At a cost of Rs 5500 crores, a 24-km highway is being built to connect the Delhi Mumbai Expressway under the Bharat Mala Project. The highway runs from DND to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Sohna passing through Faridabad Sector 65.

While the full stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway is yet to open, a 26 km section from Sector-65 Sahupura in Faridabad to Sohna is already operational. The newly constructed highway will eventually extend beyond Mithapur.

The opening of the Delhi-Agra highway promises reduced traffic congestion and improved connectivity. Travellers heading to Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Haridwar, Hapur, Bijnor, and cities in Rajasthan such as Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, and Jaipur are expected to experience easier journeys.