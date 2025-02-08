Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched a sharp criticism at the Aam Aadmi Party which is on the verge of losing Delhi assembly elections, stating that god "punishes" those who commit crime against woman.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal launched a sharp criticism at the Aam Aadmi Party which is on the verge of losing Delhi assembly elections, stating that god "punishes" those who commit crime against woman.

Maliwal's remarks are a veiled reference to the assault case, wherein she alleged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's personal aide, Bibhav Kumar of 'assaulting' her at the then CM's residence.

However, it is pertinent to note that despite being a sharp critic of AAP and Kejriwal since the episode, she has still not left the party.

"If we see the history - if something wrong happens to any woman, god has punished those who commit that," Maliwal told ANI.

Launching a blistering attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Maliwal stated that even Ravan's pride was shattered, and "he is only Kejriwal."

"Ego and pride doesn't last long. Even Ravan's pride was shattered, but then again he is only Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

Highlighting the reasons behind AAP losing the elections, the Rajya Sabha MP stated that they have lost the elections because of the issues like water pollution, air pollution, poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities.

She further congratulated the BJP and affirmed hope that they would work to fulfil their promises.

"Today, Delhi has become dustbin...It's because of the issues like water pollution, air pollution and the condition of the streets, that Arvind Kejriwal himself has lost his seat. They (AAP) think that they can lie and people will believe in them...People should do what they say but our (AAP) leadership forgot that and deviated from what they used to say... I congratulate the BJP. People have voted for them with hope - and they should work to fulfil that..." Maliwal asserted.

As per the current trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)".

"The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he added.

The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support and said BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises.

"This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modi ji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number-1 capital of the world," Amit Shah said.

According to current trends by the ECI, BJP is ahead on 47 seats, having won 15 and leading on 32. While, AAP is ahead on 23, having won 11 and leading on 12. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time.

The BJP has won eight seats in the Delhi election results, it includes Shalimar Bagh, rajouri Garden, Tri Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Greater Kailash, Patparganj and Gandhi Nagar.

While, AAP has won seats of Kondli, Delhi Cantt, Sultanpur Majra, Sadar Bazar, Chandani Chowk, Ballimaran, Tilak Nagar, Tughlaqabad and Babarpur.Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded his defeat in the Delhi elections to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Speaking to the media, Sisodia asserted that the people have supported him really well.Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.