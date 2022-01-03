84% COVID-19 cases in Delhi related to Omicron, says Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The new Omicron variant has led to a sudden surged in COVID-19 cases in India and across the world. Currently, India has registered 1,700 cases of Omicron with Maharashtra reporting the most number of infections for the virus.

Meanwhile, it seems that Delhi is certainly facing the brunt of the new variant with 84% of COVID-19 cases in the national capital resulting from Omicron, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed on Monday. "In Delhi, genome sequencing of COVID-19 patients has revealed that 84% of total cases are now Omicron variant affected. It means the new wave is due to the new variant," Jain said.

The Health Minister said positivity rate in the city had reached 6%. "The government is saying that the number of cases will peak in a week’s time," Jain said. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 28 declared 'yellow alert' in the national capital under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms have been closed down. Shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50% of seating capacity in the city.

In the first two days of January, the national capital reported 5,910 COVID-19 cases which is more than what was recorded between August and November, as per official data. On the first day of the new year, the city reported 2,716 COVID-19 cases while on the second day this number went up to 3,194, according to Delhi State Health Bulletin.

Since the last week of December, Delhi has been witnessing a rise in fresh COVID-19 cases. In December, the national capital recorded 7,277 cases of the infection, the highest since June when the city reported 7,948 cases.