Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Garena Free Fire helps Delhi Police track missing girl

Delhi: Since the girl wasn't carrying any electronic gadget, the police didn't have a clue about her whereabouts.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

Garena Free Fire helps Delhi Police track missing girl
Garena Free Fire news

Normally, parents tell their children to cut short their screen time and play fewer mobile games. However, in Delhi, a mobile game may have saved a 16-year-old girl from untoward incidents. The game in question is Garena Freefire, one of the most popular mobile games in India. 

According to reports, a 16-year-old girl had been missing in Delhi since August 14. She had had a quarrel with her mother after which she left the house. The hassled woman registered a missing complaint on August 14. 

Since the girl wasn't carrying any electronic gadget, the police didn't have a clue about her whereabouts. 

Delhi Police formed a team to track the woman. They came to know that the girl was a Freefire fan. They also came to know that she was in touch with players of the game. 

They later zeroed in on a man named Vikram Chauhan, whom she called on August 14 using an autorickshaw driver's phone. She again called him and said she was at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. 

She then again called the man from the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. The police tracked the number and later found the girl near the shrine.

The girl has been handed over to her family. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 423 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.