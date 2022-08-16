Garena Free Fire helps Delhi Police track missing girl

Garena Free Fire news

Normally, parents tell their children to cut short their screen time and play fewer mobile games. However, in Delhi, a mobile game may have saved a 16-year-old girl from untoward incidents. The game in question is Garena Freefire, one of the most popular mobile games in India.

According to reports, a 16-year-old girl had been missing in Delhi since August 14. She had had a quarrel with her mother after which she left the house. The hassled woman registered a missing complaint on August 14.

Since the girl wasn't carrying any electronic gadget, the police didn't have a clue about her whereabouts.

Delhi Police formed a team to track the woman. They came to know that the girl was a Freefire fan. They also came to know that she was in touch with players of the game.

They later zeroed in on a man named Vikram Chauhan, whom she called on August 14 using an autorickshaw driver's phone. She again called him and said she was at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar.

She then again called the man from the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. The police tracked the number and later found the girl near the shrine.

The girl has been handed over to her family.