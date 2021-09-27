Gang war in Delhi again; one shot dead in Baba Haridas Nagar

Delhi has been once again shaken by the gang war. One person was killed in the gang war in Baba Haridas Nagar after shooters fired multiple bullets at the car rider and fled the spot. Police are on the spot and search is on for the shooters.

The incident comes just days after the notorious gangster Jitendra Gogi was murdered inside the Rohini Court. This shootout raised serious questions about law and order in Delhi and today once again the miscreants have challenged the police.

Several reshuffles were made in the police administration the very next day after the shootout in Rohini Court. On Saturday, 19 IPS officers were transferred in Delhi Police, in which all are DCP rank officers. Apart from this, 10 DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service) officers have also been transferred. It is believed that this reshuffle has been done in the police department in wake of the increasing incidents.