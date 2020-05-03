Full list of activities permitted in Delhi from Monday

As the Centre allowed some relaxations in the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi government has issued a detailed statement on the services that will be allowed in the national capital from Monday (May 4).

"After a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, and in full compliance of the order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dt. 1/5/2020, the lockdown in Delhi is being extended for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020," a press release from the government said.

While a number of activities will remain prohibited throughout Delhi including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-State movement by road, movement of individuals and vehicles has been allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

This is only applicable for areas other than containment zones and only permitted between 7 to 7 pm. "Movement shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am except as required for essential services," the press release stated.

Here's a list of other activities that have been allowed in Delhi starting Monday (May 4)

● Industrial establishments in industrial areas/estates, SEZs and EOUs with access control have been permitted. The other industrial activities permitted are manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which requirecontinuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing manufacturing units of packaging material.

● In-situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects is allowed.

● All standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

● Shops selling books and stationery etc. will be allowed to remain open but they should ensure proper implementation of social distancing protocols.

● No organization/ manager of a public place shall allow gathering of 5 or more persons.

● Marriages related gatherings shall ensure social distancing, and the maximum number of guests allowed shall not be more than 50.

● Funeral/ last rites related gatherings shall ensure social distancing, and the maximum numbers allowed shall not be more than 20.

● Spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with a fine.

● Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places is not allowed.

Notably, shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. are allowed to operate, provided they are standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes. These shops shall ensure a minimum 6 feet distance among customers and also ensure that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop.

Liquor shops have also been allowed in the capital, with conditions that they must be standalone shops and not in any market. The owner will have to ensure that people maintain social distancing