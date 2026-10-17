From Jantar Mantar to Ramlila Maidan: Delhi Police approves Congress rally for SIR protest

After Jantar Mantar lost its status as a designated protest site, Congress has been granted permission for a rally at iconic Ramlila Maidan for its protest against SIR.

The Delhi Police on Saturday granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Congress party for holding a rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The approval came days after Jantar Mantar was denotified from the list of designated protest sites in Delhi. Along with Ramlila Maidan, two other grounds were named as alternative venues for demonstrations, which include Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

Delhi Police grants NOC for Congress rally on November 1

While speaking to news agency ANI, Rohit Rajbar, DCP, Central Delhi Police, said that the Congress party first asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about the availability of the protest site. ''As you know, Ramlila Maidan, CBD Ground and Burari Ground have been designated as demonstration sites...With respect to this, the Congress party approached the MCD to check the availability of the venue. The MCD stated that the venue would be available from October 25 to November 3,'' he said.

''After receiving the venue availability certificate, the Congress party approached us...After interacting with them and understanding the security arrangements required, we decided to grant them the No Objection Certificate (NOC). We issued it today. They will now take the certificate back to the MCD, which is the owning agency responsible for the land, and then begin their preparations. The ground will be booked from October 25 to November 3. Any other stakeholder or organiser who wants to book the ground may also follow the same process,'' he added.

#WATCH | Delhi | No Objection Certificate granted to Congress for the rally at the Ramlila Ground DCP Central Delhi Police Rohit Rajbir Singh says, "As you know, Ramlila Maidan, CBD Ground and Burari Ground have been designated as demonstration sites...With respect to this, the Congress party approached the MCD to check the availability of the venue. The MCD stated that the venue would be available from October 25 to November 3. After receiving the venue availability certificate, the Congress party approached us...After interacting with them and understanding the security arrangements required, we decided to grant them the No Objection Certificate (NOC). We issued it today. They will now take the certificate back to the MCD, which is the owning agency responsible for the land, and then begin their preparations. The ground will be booked from October 25 to November 3. Any other stakeholder or organiser who wants to book the ground may also follow the same process..." — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2026

Why was Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site?

For those unversed, Jantar Mantar was denotified as a protest site in the national capital after the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in Delhi saw a heavy crackdown by the Delhi Police earlier this month.

CJP leaders were also detained from inside the flight after it landed at the Delhi airport. However, they were released after nearly a day, but two of them, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were detained again after they trespassed at Jantar Mantar.

On October 16, Delhi Police detained the CJP founder to prevent him from protesting at Central Park in Connaught Place as Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed in the area.