Freebies are good for economy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Facing criticism from the opposition for doing out freebies to the people ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday defended his government's decision saying that freebies in limited dose are good for the economy.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal also said that it should be done in limits so that there's no extra burden on the taxpayers.

"Freebies, in limited dose, are good for economy. It makes more money available to poor, hence boosts demand. However, it shud be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits," he tweeted.

On Thursday, Delhi BJP head Manoj Tiwari had said that the Delhiites will not be swayed away by the AAP's water and power freebies, adding that the polls will be on the plank of safety and development rather than on the freebies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Kejriwal for making 'false promises' and said if a competition is held for such a feat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief "will definitely come first."

Addressing a rally in the national capital on Thursday, Shah said "I've come to remind Kejriwal ji that you forgot the promises you made but neither the people of Delhi nor workers of BJP have forgotten. You became CM with the help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) brought it, you didn't implement it here."

"If competition to make false promises is held in the country, then Kejriwal will definitely come first," he added.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11. The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the union territory.