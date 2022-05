File photo

Delhi government Monday announced that Delhiites will be able to travel free of cost for 3 days in the 150 electric buses which are to be flagged off on Tuesday, May 24, news agency ANI reported.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will flag off the electric buses in the national capital on Tuesday. Now all commuters can travel free of cost from May 24 to 26.

