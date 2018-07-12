Former BJP MLA demands Metro service for Sangam Vihar area

Delhi Metro

Ruing that Sangam Vihar is grappling with poor civic infrastructure from transport to water, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Jolly, on Wednesday demanded that the Metro services should be extended to the area. He claimed that the area which is one of the largest unauthorised colonies in the Capital, has been neglected by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, forcing its residents to live in deplorable conditions.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club, he told mediapersons that he has apprised Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri about the difficulty faced by lakhs of poor people in absence of Metro running upto their area. He said that he has asked the minister "in public interest" that the Metro should be connected to Sangam Vihar, which will benefit people in adjoining areas of South Delhi like Deoli village, Durga Vihar, Sainik Farms and Neb Sarai.

"Sangam Vihar is the largest unauthorised and backward colony, which is home to nearly 10 to 15 lakh poor people, including nearby adjoining colonies. There is no regular public transport facility despite the area being densely populated," the BJP leader said. "Bringing Metro will to Sangam Vihar will also cover people living in four Assembly constituencies namely Deoli, Sangam Vihar, Chhattarpur and Ambedkar Nagar," he further said.

Criticising AAP MLA Dinesh Mohania, Jolly said the legislator has been meting out step-motherly treatment to the constituency.

It may be recalled that Jolly was an MLA from Saket from 2003-2008. "The area is facing an acute water shortage as there is no regular supply. Mohania, despite being Vice-Chairman, Delhi Jal Board has failed to lay drinking water pipelines in the area," he complained.

