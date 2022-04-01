Alert! Follow this strict traffic rule in Delhi from April 1, else you may land in jail

DTC, cluster buses and commercial vehicles plying on Delhi roads will now have to follow strict traffic rules. From today, April 1, the strict rule of lane driving will be applicable for these heavy vehicles. Strict action will be taken against those drivers who violate the rules.

To ensure the rules are followed strictly, teams of Delhi Traffic Police and Delhi Transport Department will be deployed on the roads, which will take strict action like heavy fines on the drivers of buses and commercial vehicles violating the rules. The policy of zero tolerance will be adopted in case of lane driving norms.

With the rules being implemented on the roads of Delhi from today, other drivers on the road will also be able to travel safely. Under the new rule, it is being implemented on 15 major roads identified in the first phase. Teams of traffic police and transport department will be posted at these places from 8 am to 10 pm and will ensure the rules are followed by everyone.

Violating these rules of lane driving, action will be taken against the drivers under Motor Act and Delhi Parking Lot Act. According to the rules, any driver found violating this rule can be fined up to Rs 10,000 from trial. Not only this, there is also a provision for cancellation of license and jail term for six months.

The Transport Department of Delhi has identified 46 roads for lane driving. Their total length is more than 475 kilometers. According to the information, the teams of Traffic and Transport Department will remove the encroachments from the roads marked for the corridor from April 1 to April 15 as part of their campaign.

At the same time, in the second phase, from April 16 to April 30, the rules of lane driving on the outer ring road of 75 km stretch and other fixed routes will be implemented.