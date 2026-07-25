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First FIR in Parliament protest violence includes attempt to murder charge; police explain why

Delhi Police has begun action in the Parliament protest violence by registering the first FIR, booking protesters under attempt to murder and other serious charges.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

First FIR in Parliament protest violence includes attempt to murder charge; police explain why
First FIR registered in the Parliament protest violence. (AI-Generated)
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In connection with the violent protest of July 20, Delhi Police has registered the first FIR, which includes attempt to murder charges along with other serious provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). As per a report by news agency ANI, the FIR was registered at the Kartavya Path Police Station on the complaint of an Inspector posted at the police station and is related to an incident that took place on Rafi Marg near Rail Bhavan.

What's in the complaint?

The ANI report further states that the Inspector was deployed at Hexago, Zone 11 (Pink Booth) from 5 PM. He, along with other personnel, reached Rail Bhavan after getting a wireless message that protesters were gathered in huge numbers.

As per the complaint, repeated announcements were made over loudspeaker to the demonstrators that no permission had been granted for the protest and Section 163 of the BNSS was in force. The complaint also alleges that a few instigated the crowd to break the barricades and march towards Parliament, and also assaulted police personnel.

The complaint further mentions that the mob attacked police personnel with the intention of causing their death, which resulted in injuries to several officers.

The case has been registered under several Sections of the BNS, including Section 109 (1) related to attempt to murder along with provisions related to assault on public servants, obstruction of public servants in discharge of duty, unlawful assembly, rioting, damage to public property and acts endangering human life.

As per the Delhi Police, over 120 personnel sustained injuries and more than 60 protesters were also injured during the violent clashes on Monday.

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