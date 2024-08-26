Twitter
PAK vs BAN: Bangladesh secures first test victory over Pakistan, Akash Chopra says, 'Pakistan cricket is a…'

Firing at Delhi-based cafe due to argument over table, one held: Police

Ladakh to have 5 new districts: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, Changthang

Viral video: Woman smiles after crushing 2 people under SUV, WATCH

Meet brothers who bought Vijay Mallya's failed company, built it into Rs 68000 crore firm, net worth is Rs...

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Firing at Delhi-based cafe due to argument over table, one held: Police

A firing incident took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi, as per the officials.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Firing at Delhi-based cafe due to argument over table, one held: Police
A visual from the incident site (Image/ANI)
    A firing incident took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area in the national capital on Sunday, officials said.

    According to the Delhi Police, some people had an argument with the manager over the table.

    "An incident of firing took place at a cafe restaurant in the Satya Niketan area of Delhi. Some people from Jahangirpuri had come to a cafe in Satya Niketan. They took out a pistol and opened fire in the air during a verbal fight with the cafe manager over a table," the Delhi Police said.

    Meanwhile, the police have nabbed one of the accused and the efforts to catch the rest of them are underway.

    Further investigation is underway into the matter. 

    Earlier, a firing incident took place at a jewellery store in Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

    According to the Delhi Police, the miscreants came on a motorcycle and fled after firing.

    "They also threw a paper slip demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore from the jeweller and threatening to kill him if he did not pay the ransom," they added.

    Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and published from ANI. 

     

