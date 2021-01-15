Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, three dead

At least three persons were killed after a fire broke out at a scrap godown in Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Thursday night, police said.

After the incident, local police and fire tenders rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

"Immediately the fire was brought under control and most of the family members were rescued. Senior officials reached the spot and two charred bodies were recovered from the debris after the fire was doused completely," police said.

One of the three deceased has been identified as Rohit (20), a resident of Kamla Nehru Camp. Prima facie, it has come to notice that Rohit came to the spot when the fire started to douse it and meanwhile got trapped in the fire and fell in the drain.

Police said the fire reportedly started in a small scrap shop near a government liquor shop in Kamla Nehru Camp, Kirti Nagar owned by Tony Mehto.

Those who sustained injuries in the incident have been shifted to hospital.

According to the police, the exact cause of the fire has not been established so far. However, the possibility of a short circuit cannot be ruled out.

A First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) "for negligent conduct with respect to fire and culpable homicide not amounting to murder" has been registered at PS Kirti Nagar.

The scarp dealer Mehto is absconding and searches are underway to nab him, police said.