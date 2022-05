Representative Image/File Photo

On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at a plastic factory in sector 7 of Noida. The cause of the fire is not known yet, however, no fatalities have been reported so far.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Kumar, Fire Safety Officer who was present on the site said, "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A total of five fire tenders are present at the spot."

Fire dousing operations are underway. More details are awaited.