Fire breaks out at Ghaziabad eatery

A fire broke out in the kitchen area of a restaurant in the commercial area of Jaipuria Sunrise Greens in Indirapuram on Tuesday evening. No casualties have been reported, the police said.

The incident was reported at around 6.30 pm, but the reason for the fire is still unknown. Security guards rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control with fire extinguishers.

"More than 50 extinguishers were employed to control the fire. The situation was in control before the arrival of the fire brigade," confirmed Suman Pal, president of the apartment owner's association at the Jaipuria Sunrise Greens.

The restaurant, Cuisines of Hyderabad, is located on the ground floor of M Block. More than 300 shops operate illegally on the ground floor and basement area of the residential towers, Pal added.