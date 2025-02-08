After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a thumping victory in the Delhi assembly polls 2025 and the Congress drew blank, party MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the party's defeat and affirmed that the "fight for the rights of Delhiites and progress of Delhi will continue".

In a post on 'X', Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude towards the party workers. "We humbly accept the mandate of Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to all the Congress workers of the state for their dedication and all the voters for their support", he wrote.

The LoP further emphasised, "This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites – against pollution, inflation and corruption – will continue."

The saffron camp is set to form government in the national capital, putting an end to its 27-year-long dry spell. The BJP comfortably crossed the majority mark in the 70-member-assembly polls, achieving 48 seats.

The ruling AAP finished at 22, while the Congress drew blank in Delhi polls for a third consecutive term - 2015, 2020, and 2025.

PM Modi addresses party workers

After the party's thumping victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP workers at the headquarters in Delhi. Targeting the outgoing AAP government, he stated that the "corruption would be probed and those who have looted will have to return every penny."

Notably, the AAP government was surrounded by allegations of corruption linked to now-scrapped liquor policy and other money laundering cases.

"These AAPda people, resorted to conspiracies every day to hide their scams. Now the Delhi poll verdict has come. I am giving a guarantee that in the first session of assembly, CAG report will be tabled. Every link of corruption will be probed and whoever has looted will have to return," PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.