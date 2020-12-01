Farmers' protest: Singhu, Tikri borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

In view of the ongoing farmers' agitation in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) and the Tikri Borders remained closed due to the protests.

"Traffic Alert: Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take an alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from Signature Bridge to Rohini and vice versa, GTK Road, NH 44 and Singhu border," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The police said that the following borders are open to Haryana-- Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera.

"Traffic Alert: Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar, and Dundahera," Traffic Police said in another tweet.

Singhu border was closed for regular traffic movement by police on November 26, while the Tikri border was closed on November 27 due to farmer's demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have said they will not talk with the government till all 500 plus organisations, that are demonstrating against the three central farm laws, are called for talks.

"Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking five main entry points to Delhi. We've got four months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything," said Surjeet S Phul, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari (Punjab).

The response comes a day after the union government proposed December 1 as the new date of talks with the leaders of protesting farmers on their concerns about the three new farm laws with the decision taken after high-level deliberations.