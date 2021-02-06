Delhi metro closes entry, exit gates of 10 stations ahead of 'chakka jam'

Ahead of the planned nationwide 'chakka jam' by farmers from 12 noon to 3 pm, the Delhi Metro has closed the entry and exit gates of 10 metro stations as a precautionary measure.

Gates of Delhi Metro stations including Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Vishwavidyalaya station, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat, in a series of tweets. Entry and exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place stations have also been closed.

Notably, farmers have said that 'chakka jam' will not be observed in three states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Farmers protesting against the government's farm laws have called a three-hour-long 'chakka jam' and will block the national and state highways across the country from 12 noon to 3 pm on Saturday. The move is in response to the government's handling of the prolonged agitation, the farm laws, internet ban in areas near agitation sites, budgetary allocation and other issues.

After the Republic Day tractor rally, which saw chaotic scenes as groups of protesters clashed with the police and engaged in violence, this is the first big event being organised by the farmers.

Drone cameras have also been deployed at Tikri border on Saturday to monitor the law and order situation in the wake of 'chakka jam' call by the farmer unions.

Farmers on Monday announced a countrywide 'chakka jam' on February 6. Due to that heavy police personnel deployed across Delhi-NCR including Shahjahanpur (Delhi-Rajasthan) border.