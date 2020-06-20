Facing resistance from Delhi govt, L-G withdraws compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine order

Facing resistance from ruling AAP government, Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday evening withdrew his order of mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

"Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," Baijal said in a tweet.

Baijal had on Friday issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in five-day institutional quarantine.

"Every corona positive person will have to stay in quarantine centre for five days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly," the order had said.

The Kejriwal govt had criticised Baijal's order for a compulsory five-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients. Terming it as an arbitrary move, the government had said that it will 'seriously harm' people in Delhi.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh termed the order "dictatorial".

"I want to ask, what dictatorial order is this? One rule for Delhi and another for the rest of the country. Is the BJP government taking revenge on the people?" the AAP leader said. "Where will the person be kept, in railway coaches?" Singh asked.

Meanwhile, a plea has been moved in Delhi High Court challenging Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order mandating five-day institutional quarantine for all COVID-19 patients under home quarantine in the national capital.

The petition, moved by advocate Nancy Roy, is likely to be heard next week.

The Lieutenant Governor had in his original order attributed the lack of physical verification in home isolation to be a possible factor in the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital recently. "Delhi is reviewed regularly in the Ministry of Home Affairs and it was observed that 'Home Isolation' without physical contact to monitor the patients may be a reason for the increase in the spread of increase in COVID-19 infections in Delhi," the order stated.

(With ANI inputs)