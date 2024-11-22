With a few months left for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 'Revdi par Charcha' campaign, aiming to discuss the freebies provided by the government with the people of the national capital.

In a detailed post on 'X', the AAP wrote, "There will be a discussion on 'Rewadi' in the whole of Delhi. Before the Delhi Assembly elections, today the National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party @ArvindKejriwalji launched the 'Rewadi Par Charcha' campaign with all the senior leaders of the party."

"Aam Aadmi Party workers and office bearers will discuss Kejriwal's 6 freebies across Delhi and tell people that if they vote for BJP, these 6 freebies will stop", the post read.

Pertinent to note that the election campaign launched by the AAP is a direct jibe on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s "Revdi" remark against the party.

Addressing the party workers and office bearers, Kejriwal said that his party's district and booth-level office bearers will reach out to voters through 65,000 meetings, distributing pamphlets about the free facilities ('revdis') provided by the current AAP government.

He also added that electricity, water, education, treatment at mohalla clinics, bus travel for women, pilgrimage scheme for the elderly and monthly ₹ 1,000 assistance for women, are among the seven freebies that will be provided to the people of Delhi.

Attacking the BJP, the AAP Supremo added, "The BJP is in power in 20 states and not even in a single state do they provide any of these free 'revdis'. This is because they don't have the intention. Only AAP knows how to provide these facilities".

AAP has named 11 candidates for Delhi assembly polls

Earlier on Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of 11 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections, scheduled to be held in February next year.