Extortion gang busted, four cops among 15 held

The police in Noida said on Tuesday that they have exposed a gang of extortionists and arrested 15 people, including four policemen and two women.

The gang used to extort money from car drivers after threatening them with rape charges.

After receiving several complaints by the commuters travelling between sector 39 to 44, senior officers laid a trap to arrest gang members.

During the probe, the cops found that a girl takes a lift from sector 39 and get down near a police vehicle. With the help of local police staff, fake rape complaints were made by the woman and then money was extorted from the car drivers. Following the investigation, one inspector, three constables, police control room drivers and two women have been arrested.

Officials said the in-charge of a police post was running the nexus since his posting there in March and is reported to have been doing this during earlier postings as well.

(With inputs from agencies)