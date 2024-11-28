An explosion occurred near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area today, i.e., November 28, officials said.

According to the officials, the Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the blast in the area, and accordingly, fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 AM today. Fire tenders have reached the site," Times of India has quoted the Delhi Fire Service as saying.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.