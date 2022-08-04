Excise policy rollback: Over 100 liquor stores closed in Delhi, Noida shops face fear of alcohol shortage

File photo

After the controversial excise policy of Delhi was rolled back by the Aam Aadmi Party government, many liquor shops in the capital faced acute shortage after throngs of crowns rushed to wine and beer shops to hoard liquor.

The AAP government announced the rollback of the excise policy in Delhi on July 30, and the city remained unofficially dry till August 1. Though the decision to extend the excise policy for two more months was announced, the liquor stores in Delhi are still reeling from the shortage.

Several places in Delhi - Greater Kailash, CR Park, Chirag Dilli, Subhash Nagar, Daryaganj, Punjabi Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Malka Nagar, GTB Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Shalimar Bagh (South), Shakarpur, Anand Vihar – had no wine and beer shops open, prompting customers to head to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

According to media reports, over 100 privately owned liquor shops in Delhi have shut down due to the rollback of the excise policy, even though the license period for these shops has been extended for another two months by the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, liquor lovers from Delhi are now turning to Noida and Gurugram liquor stores due to the closure of shops in the capital, leading to an impending shortage in the NCR cities as well.

With the Delhi government deciding to revert back to the old excise policy regime, its excise department has also decided to issue wholesale Indian and foreign liquor vend licenses from September 1, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an excise department notice on Tuesday, the fee for a wholesale license for foreign brands of up to five spirits (whisky, rum, gin, brandy, vodka) will be Rs 15 lakh, with Rs 50,000 more for each additional spirit brand.

However, through the period of the rollback, it is expected that major strain will be faced by the liquor vendors in Delhi, as well as the bars and restaurants in the capital, due to the anticipated rise in the price of several spirits.

(With PTI inputs)

