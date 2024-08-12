Excise Policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges his arrest by CBI in SC, files bail plea

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal has challenged his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam case in the Supreme Court.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convener Arvind Kejriwal has challenged his arrest by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam case in the Supreme Court. He has also moved a bail plea in the top court.

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister had filed a bail petition in the High Court. However, the Delhi HC had dismissed his bail petition and asked him to seek bail from the trial court. Moreover, while rejecting the bail plea, the High Court said that the prosecution has explained that, respecting his position as Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi, the police treaded with trepidation and caution and proceeded to collect the evidence from other persons suspected to be the accused. Consequently, extensive investigations were carried out across India to ascertain the entire web of conspiracy involving numerous persons.

In his bail plea, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had stated that that he is the National Convenor of a National Political Party (Aam Aadmi Party) and the sitting Chief Minister of Delhi, who is being subjected to "gross persecution and harassment for wholly malafide and extraneous considerations."

While dismissing the bail petition, the court remarked that investigating agency has further explained that it is only after sufficient material was collected against the petitioner over a period of one and a half years, that they sought the sanction for prosecution of the petitioner, which was granted on April 23, 2024. The reasons for not proceeding immediately against the petitioner after registration of the FIR are thus well explained by the CBI and do not reek of malice.

The court further observed, "The control and influence that he has over the witnesses, is prima facie borne out by the fact that these witnesses could muster the courage to be witnesses only after the arrest of the petitioner, as highlighted by the Special Prosecutor. Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest. No malice whatsoever, can be gathered from the acts of the respondent".

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he was lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier in March this year, the AAP supremo was arrested by the ED. However, he was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. The Delhi HC, meanwhile, stayed the trail court's order.

Later on July 12, the apex court granted the Delhi Chief Minister bail in the money laundering case.

Earlier on August 9, AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was granted bail by the SC in both ED and CBI cases linked to the alleged excise policy scam case. The court noted that he had been in custody for the past 17 months.

The court, however, also imposed various conditions including surrendering the passport and not influencing witnesses.

With inputs from ANI.