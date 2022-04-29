Excise department directs pub, bar owners in GB Nagar to not employ bouncers

File Photo

The excise department met with all the pub and bar owners on Thursday and asked them not to employ bouncers two days after a 30-year-old man died after being reportedly assaulted during a fight between seven employees of a private firm and pub staffers at a Sector 38-A pub in Noida.

In addition to this, the excise department also asked the pub and bar owners to submit an affidavit with details of all their employees. Notably, keeping 'bouncers' in pubs and bars is not legal.

READ | Lt Gen BS Raju to take over as Vice Chief of Army Staff on May 1

Speaking about the same, district excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh said, "Employing bouncers for the security of pubs and bars is illegal. In case of an emergency, the police should be called at the earliest. We will have to cancel licences if the owners don’t abide by this rule."

Singh further added, "We have asked all pubs and bars to submit an affidavit on a ₹100 stamp paper with the name and contact details of all employees, including barmen, waiters, managers, and other staff. We will get their police verification done."

READ | NTPC rejects coal shortage claims, says Dadri, Unchahar power plants are running at full capacity

The excise department has also asked the pubs and bars to make sure that the rules related to drinking and driving be displayed at their establishments to avoid instances of drunk driving.

"There are nearly 20 pubs and bars in Gardens Galleria Mall, which regularly serve alcohol. The police have also increased vigilance around the area at night," Singh said.

As for the man who was allegedly assaulted, the excise department has already cancelled the licence of the pub and has asked a reply to a notice issued within one week. The establishment has also been sealed as of now.