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Ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain convicted in IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case during 2020 Delhi Riots

A Delhi court on Monday convicted former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 08:02 PM IST

Ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain convicted in IB officer Ankit Sharma murder case during 2020 Delhi Riots
A Delhi court convicted former AAP leader Tahir Hussain for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 Delhi Riots. (AI-Generated)
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In a major development, a Delhi court on Monday convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. But the court dropped the charge of criminal conspiracy against him. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of Karkardooma Courts pronounced the order. The former AAP council has been convicted under Sections 188, 153A, 147, 148, 149, 365 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but acquitted for offences under Sections 120B and 129 of the IPC.

Along with Tahir, the court also convicted four others (Javed, Anas, Nazim, and Kasim) for the murder of the IB officer. Notably, all other accused except for Tahir, Nazim, and Kasim were granted bail in the case.

What happened to Ankit Sharma?

For those unversed, IB officer Ankit Sharma was brutally killed in February 2020 in riots in Northeast Delhi. He left his house at around 5 pm to buy groceries and other items, but he didn't return home for hours. Later, his body was recovered from a drain near Chand Bagh Pulia, with severe injuries on his head, face, back, and chest.

The post-mortem report revealed that Ankit sustained over 50 injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons. Ankit's father filed a case at the Dayalpur Police Station against Tahir and 10 others. Meanwhile, the sentencing is expected to follow after further proceedings.

Deets about 2020 Delhi Riots

Violent riots erupted in Northeast Delhi on February 23 and continued till February 26 during protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), leaving over 50 dead and hundreds injured. It is also alleged that violence was a part of a pre-planned conspiracy to coincide with US President Donald Trump's visit to India.

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