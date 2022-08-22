EV charging station in every 3 km radius in capital: Delhi Transport Minister

File photo

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has revealed the government's plan for setting up more EV charging stations in the national capital. He said the Delhi government has set a target of having one charging point in a radius of three kilometers.

He also said the Delhi government lost two important years due to the Covid pandemic but it will be able to achieve the target of 25 per cent electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations by 2024.

"The most important target is creating a good network of charging stations. Delhi already has more than 2,000 charging stations. Around 100 charging stations are being created. We have a target of making a charging point available in a radius of three kilometres," the minister said during an interaction at the Delhi EV Forum organised in Delhi.

Asked what was holding back the sales of electric vehicles despite several awareness campaigns and incentives, Gahlot said a lot of people are not adopting EVs due to the range issue and the unavailability of charging stations along the highways or outside Delhi.

The range of an electric vehicle is the approximate distance it can cover on a single full charge.

READ | This city to get McLaren’s first supercar dealership in India

Subsidy on Electric vehicles

He also said it will not be "very healthy" to provide subsidies to buyers of electric vehicles beyond a point.

"Sufficient subsidies are being given. Subsidies are good to create a demand but electric vehicles have to be within the reach of the common man eventually. That will drive the entire industry in a sustainable way," the minister said.

The Delhi government has already offered subsidies worth around Rs 100 crore on electric vehicles under its Electric Vehicle Policy launched in 2020, the highest by any state.

Apart from incentives, the government has also waived road tax and registration fees for all EVs.

(With inputs from PTI)