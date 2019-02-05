Environment Compensation Charge can be used for funding rapid transit system

The EPCA told the Supreme Court Monday that the amount collected under Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) could be used to fund the Delhi government's first year share in the RRTS corridor project between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. The pollution control body further informed the court that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) which is a project of "national importance", should not be delayed to avoid escalation of cost.

The estimated project cost of the 82.15 km corridor is Rs 31,632 crore and since the Delhi government has said they do not have adequate funds to bear its share of expenditure of Rs 1,138 crore, funds from the ECC could be used for it, said the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA).

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta was told by advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the pollution matter, that Rs 1,106 crore was available in the ECC."The first year cost of Delhi government would be Rs 265 crore. EPCA does not want to delay the project as it would increase the incurring cost. In ECC, they have around Rs 1,100 crore. Let first year fund (of Delhi government) go from the ECC. This is a project of national importance," Singh told the bench.The counsel appearing for Delhi government said they have granted in-principle approval to the RRTS project but they have issue with regard to funds."In-principle, the Delhi government is agreed. So far as funding is concerned, I will seek instructions. Give me one week time," the lawyer told the bench.

EPCA also said that out of Delhi government's share of Rs 1,138 crore, which is around 3.4 per cent of the total cost and spread over four-five years, the cash fund needed is Rs 686 crore and the rest is paid through tax waiver and land cost."In other words, the Delhi government needs to provide Rs 170-175 crore annually for the next four years as its cash component," the report said.

The matter will now be heard on February 11.