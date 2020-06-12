Elections for mayors, dy mayors of 3 corporations in Delhi on June 24

The BJP has a clear majority in all three corporations.

Elections for mayors of all three municipal corporations in Delhi will be held on June 24, officials said on Friday.

The last date to file nominations for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in all the three corporations - North, South and East - is June 17.

The election will be held at the MCD Civic Centre.

While the new North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation each have 104 councillors, the smaller East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards members.

