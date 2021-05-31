Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 hits Delhi

A minor earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Delhi on Monday night.

The centre of the earthquake was Rohini. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 9:54 pm.

As it was a low-intensity earthquake, there have been no reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier, in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur, the NCS said. The quake occurred at 09:50:50 IST at a depth of 24 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was located at 44 kilometers west of Tezpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said in a tweet.