Dry day alert in Delhi: No liquor sale in capital for 4 days due to Delhi MCD polls 2022, check dates

Three consecutive dry days have been announced in Delhi ahead of the MCD polls 2022 as the capital gears up to vote on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

Dry day in Delhi ahead of MCD polls 2022 (File photo)

As political parties remain battling for the civic elections, a string of dry days has been announced in Delhi as the city is gearing up to vote for the Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections 2022 on Sunday, December 4.

Delhi will observe dry days from Friday to Sunday during which the sale of alcohol will be prohibited due to the MCD elections, the city excise department has announced. The election of 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital is on Sunday. The counting of votes will be done on December 7.

Four total dry days have been announced in Delhi due to the MCD elections 2022 which are as follows -

  • Friday, December 2
  • Saturday, December 3
  • Sunday, December 4
  • Wednesday, December 7

It must be noted that Delhi residents will be voting for the MCD polls 2022 on Sunday morning, December 4. Further, the excise department has announced that December 7 will also be observed as a dry day since the counting of votes will take place that day.

In a notification, Delhi Commissioner (Excise) Krishna Mohan Uppu on Wednesday said that in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that December 2 to December 4 and December 7 will be observed as "Dry Days".

The notification further states, “From 17:30 Hours of December 2, 2022 (Friday) to December 4, 2022, up to 17:30 Hours (Sunday), the above shall be observed as 'Dry Days' in addition to the Dry Days.”

Also, "from 00:00 Hours to 24:00 Hours on December 7, 2022 (Wednesday) (date of counting of votes), will also be observed as a dry day," the notification added. The Delhi MCD polls 2022 are set to be conducted on December 4, while the results will be announced on December 7.

(With PTI inputs)

