DRDO scientist honey-trapped, held hostage rescued; prime accused may have links to former 'Bigg Boss' winner

A 35-year-old scientist which police said is associated with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was honey-trapped two days ago. The junior scientist was rescued from a hotel room in Noida and three people, including a woman, have been arrested, said police.

The scientist's family had approached the police after they got a Rs 10-lakh ransom call for his safe release.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said, "He was held hostage in a room in a OYO hotel in Sector 41 from where he was rescued on Sunday."

The police launched the rescue operation early Sunday. Reports state that the scientist, who lives in Noida Sector 77, had left home around 5.30 pm on Saturday, telling his family that he was going to Noida City Centre to buy some items for the home.

The Police statement read, "But he did not return till late in the night after which his wife got a call from an unidentified person who told her that her husband has been kidnapped and demanded Rs 10 lakh for his safe release."

Ranvijay Singh told reporters, "He (the scientist) had apparently looked up for contact of a spa online and got a number. When he contacted the number he was asked by a man, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, to reach a location (Noida City Centre). When he reached the location, he was asked to leave behind his car and go with the man. He agreed and went to the hotel with the man, considering he would get the services he had sought."

"However, he was trapped in the hotel room by the accused, who then assaulted him and later called his family to demand the ransom," the additional DCP said.

Three people identified as Deepak Kumar, Sunita Gurjar, and Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku have been arrested, while two of their partners involved in the kidnapping are absconding, he said.

Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku, a resident of Bhiwani in Haryana, is the operator of the OYO hotel where the victim was held hostage and assaulted by the kidnappers, Singh said.

The Honda City car of the scientist has been recovered and a search is on two nab the absconding members of the gang, police said.

According to sources, the arrested woman is related to a Noida-based former participant of Bigg Boss and claims to be linked to a political party, but there is no confirmation about it yet, the police said.

In a statement, OYO Rooms said it has suspended the contract with Kunal Residency. At OYO Hotels and Homes, the safety and security of our guests are of utmost importance. We are looking into the matter and are committed to cooperating with law enforcement authorities. Any act of misconduct or non-compliance on the misconduct or non-compliance on the part of our network hotels falls under the zero-tolerance zone for us," the company said.

(Inputs from PTI)