Double murder case: Two killed in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar firing incident, investigation underway, watch video

Two males were fatally shot in Pratap Nagar’s C-Block area in northeast Delhi on Friday, September 5. When police arrived on the scene after receiving reports of the shooting at approximately 7:15 p.m., they found that both victims had been taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Sudhir, also known as Bunty, a resident of Pratap Nagar, and 30-year-old Radhe Prajapati, from Rahul Garden near Loni Border. Family members had rushed them to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, but they could not be saved.

Murder Case Registered

A case of murder has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The forensic team reached the scene late at night to gather evidence.

A police officer told news agency Bhasha, “The forensic team is collecting evidence, and efforts are being made to trace and arrest the accused. The motive of the attack is not yet clear.”

Motive Still Unknown

So far, police have not confirmed the reason for the double murder. They are investigating whether it was due to personal rivalry, gang activity or old enmity. Locals say Bunty had a recent argument with a man known as Dagga, and his family suspects this may be linked to the crime.

Investigation Underway

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Police are examining CCTV footage, questioning local residents and checking all possible angles. Officials claim the culprits will be caught soon.