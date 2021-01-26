Doorstep ration delivery scheme to be launched by March: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday (January 25) that the Delhi government will launch its doorstep delivery of ration service by March of this year. The chief minister also said that the residents of the national capital will get their health cards by the end of 2020.

The CM made these announcements while addressing a Republic Day event at the Delhi secretariat. He said that the Delhi government's flagship doorstep rations delivery programme would revolutionise the ration distribution system in the city.

"I am glad to announce that soon people of Delhi will not have to stand in queues of the distribution centres as our dream initiative of providing doorstep delivery of ration will start from March," Delhi CM said.

The health cards will also be issued by the end of this year, which would store the health records of the residents of Delhi.

"The system will start from all Delhi government hospitals and mohalla clinics first, and later be expanded to private facilities. Government and private hospitals will be connected to the Health Information Management System (HIMS) and residents will be able to get an online appointment to consult doctors without waiting in queues at hospitals," said Kejriwal.

The chief minister hailed the capital city's health infrastructure and medical staff. He said that the health care system in Delhi did not collapse even when it saw one of the worst outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the world.

Kejriwal said that the health infrastructure collapsed in many developed countries and cities like New York but measures like home isolation prevented such a situation in Delhi. He added that around 3.12 lakh people recovered under home isolation in Delhi.