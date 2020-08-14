Headlines

DNA Fact Check: Viral video of bus navigating through flooded street is from Jaipur, not Delhi

DNA finds out that the video is from Jaipur, Rajasthan and not Delhi, as claimed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 10:23 PM IST

On Thursday, Vice President of Delhi Congress Abhishek Dutt had posted a video on his Twitter in which a bus could be seen navigating through a flooded street as the water enters it. In his video, Dutt claimed that it is a condition of Delhi during monsoon, slyly taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

However, we have now found out that the video is from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and not Delhi as claimed.

When DNA looked through the video it showed a board which read, "नसियां भट्टारकजी" which is a temple in Jaipur’s Narayan Singh Circle. We also found a news report from Patrika, dated August 11, 2020, which had the same video and confirmed that it's from Jaipur.

In addition to this, we also found another news report which mentioned that this video was from the same area (Jaipur). However, it is also true that there has been severe waterlogging in some parts of Delhi, however, the video in question here is not from Delhi.

ANI had tweeted about water-logging issues in Delhi aggravated by the rains. They tweeted, "#WATCH Delhi: People crossing a severely waterlogged road on a bullock cart in the Tughlakabad area, fall into the water."

The viral video was also posted by Delhi Youth Congress' official Twitter handle, the caption of which read, "Your so-called development starts drowning the moment it rains. This video goes on to show that apart from looting and corruption, nothing has been done in Delhi for the past 6 years." 

