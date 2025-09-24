DMRC takes BIG decision, bans recording videos, reels inside Delhi metro coaches, imposes...

Delhi Metro News: The DMRC has been noticing a surge in viral videos featuring passengers dancing, lip-syncing, or performing stunts inside metro coaches. Now to curb these type of situations, DMRC has imposed strict rules. Read here to know

Delhi Metro News: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken a strict stance against passengers filming reels, dance clips, or any kind of social media content inside metro coaches. This move aims to ensure a comfortable and safe journey for all passengers. According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, the decision was made to prevent inconvenience to fellow passengers due to such activities.

Why the ban on reels?

The DMRC has been noticing a surge in viral videos featuring passengers dancing, lip-syncing, or performing stunts inside metro coaches. While these videos may be entertaining, they often cause discomfort and disruption to other passengers. In some instances, these videos have even showcased inappropriate behavior, such as a person drinking alcohol and eating a boiled egg inside a coach or a shirtless fight between two passengers. Such incidents have led the DMRC to take measures to maintain decorum and discipline inside the metro.

The DMRC had previously instructed its flying squads to monitor reel-making inside trains, but despite this, viral videos continued to surface. This highlights the challenge of enforcement in a city obsessed with online content. To address this issue, the DMRC has started announcing fines for filming reels or social media content inside trains.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, said, “This step has been taken to ensure that fellow passengers are not inconvenienced due to such activity.” He added that a parallel social media campaign has also been launched by the metro operator, urging passengers to avoid playing loud music on their mobile phones.

Fine imposed

“Filming reels, dance videos or any other such activities are strictly prohibited,” the announcement declares in both Hindi and English, a clear message to passengers that such behavior could now lead to fines.

Impact on passengers

Regular commuters have welcomed the move, stating that the metro is for travel, not for content creation. They believe that this step will help maintain a comfortable and safe environment for all passengers. The DMRC has also launched a social media campaign requesting passengers to avoid playing loud music on their phones, further emphasizing the importance of a peaceful journey.

DMRC's efforts to improve passenger experience

The DMRC is continuously working to enhance the passenger experience. By imposing restrictions on video shooting and loud music, the corporation aims to make metro travel comfortable, safe, and organized. According to Dayal, educating passengers and raising awareness is as crucial as making rules. Therefore, the DMRC is conducting awareness campaigns on social media and through announcements inside trains