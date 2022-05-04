DMRC shares back-up and evacuation plan in case of total power outage

Reported By: | Edited By: dna web tean |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

The whole country is facing acute coal shortage amid surging temperatures and heatwave. This has resulted in power supply disruptions across many states including the national capital Delhi. Amid the looming fear of power supply disruptions, following shortage in coal supply, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday revealed its operational plans.

DMRC said that Delhi Metro's operational need accounts for only 2.5% of the total power requirement of the city, and even if there is a total breakdown, passengers can be evacuated from trains and stations using back-up arrangements.

In view of a deepening coal shortage crisis, the Delhi government last Thursday warned that there may be problem in providing uninterrupted electricity supply to important establishments in the national capital including Metros and hospitals.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar told news agency PTI that Delhi Metro is neither facing any power crisis currently nor will it face issues even if the peak power demand increases. "It receives 140 megawatts (MW) of electricity on its own through its rooftop solar plants and has emergency backup plans," he said.

DMRC's plan of action

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) receives power from different sources and interchange sources.

Delhi Metro operations in Delhi-NCR require around 3 million units (MU) of electrical energy per day on an average.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation receives around 2 MU electricity from the discoms of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

DMRC receives 99 MW of electricity supply through its off-site solar plant and generates 50 MW from the rooftop solar plants.

This means Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) only has 50% dependency on discoms for power supply.

Around 0.9 MU of power is received by Delhi Metro from the off-site solar power plant through open access.

0.1 MU of electricity is drawn from the rooftop solar power plants installed in Delhi Metro's stations and depots.

DMRC has diesel generator sets for emergency situations. It is dependent on discoms for nighttime services and operations.

In case of complete blackout, lighting, AC, lifts and escalators, fire fighting load will function and only trains will be stopped.

Metro line has four substations. Even if one of the substations fails, the operation of the line can be managed by others.