Diwali in Delhi: Pollution levels cross 66 times WHO limit in some areas despite firecracker ban

Delhi recorded a sharp rise in air pollution after Diwali celebrations, with PM2.5 levels in Punjabi Bagh reaching 993 micrograms per cubic metre, more than 66 times the WHO's recommended 24-hour guideline.

DPCC monitoring stations recorded extremely high PM2.5 concentrations at different locations across the city. (Credit: Twitter)

Delhi's air pollution levels surged after residents continued bursting firecrackers beyond the 10 pm deadline set by the Supreme Court for Diwali night.

Official data showed that PM2.5 pollution in some parts of the city reached levels more than 66 times the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended 24-hour guideline. Pollution levels gradually started falling in the early hours of Monday, November 9.

However, several monitoring stations operated by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) did not report data for hours during the period when pollution was at its peak. This has raised questions about whether the actual pollution levels were even higher.

Punjabi Bagh records PM2.5 level of 993

DPCC monitoring stations recorded extremely high PM2.5 concentrations at different locations across the city. Punjabi Bagh recorded 993 micrograms per cubic metre at 4 am on Monday. This was around 66.2 times the WHO's recommended 24-hour guideline of 15 micrograms per cubic metre.

Other areas also reported high readings. Vivek Vihar recorded 873 micrograms per cubic metre at 2 am, around 58.2 times the WHO guideline. In R.K. Puram, the concentration reached 924 micrograms per cubic metre at 10 pm on Sunday, about 61.6 times the recommended level.

What is PM2.5 and how does it affect health?

PM2.5 refers to tiny particles in the air that measure 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. Because of their small size, they can travel deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. Exposure to these particles can cause breathing difficulties and other health problems. High concentrations are particularly concerning for people with existing respiratory or other health conditions.

Traditional firecrackers also sold in Delhi markets

The Supreme Court had allowed the use of green firecrackers during specific time slots on November 7 and 8.

However, traditional firecrackers, which cause more pollution, were also available in markets across Delhi. Residents were seen bursting crackers beyond the 10 pm deadline on Diwali night, adding to the pollution burden.

The rise in pollution came despite restrictions intended to limit the impact of firecracker use during the festival.

Several areas record 'severe' air pollution

Delhi's overall air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Several parts of the capital, however, continued to record pollution levels in the 'severe' category.

The CPCB warns that severe air pollution can affect even healthy people and cause serious health problems for those who already have illnesses.