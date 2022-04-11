Diesel cars older than 10 years, petrol cars over 15 years not to operate in Delhi-NCR

The Delhi Transport Department has decided to implement a new rule, which must be kept in mind if you own a personal vehicle. According to the new rule, diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years will not be allowed to operate in the city.

The transport department has said that cars over the age specified by the authorities will not be allowed to operate on the roads of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), even though the registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles are valid for 15 years.

The notice was issued by the transport department after several people raised queries about the contradiction between the age of a diesel vehicle and the validity of the RC, which was leading to a conflict among vehicle owners in Delhi.

The official notice reads, “The general public is informed that the validity of all category of vehicles in the RC is shown as 15 years. But a diesel vehicle cannot ply in Delhi beyond 10 years in terms of court orders. However, NOC can be obtained for diesel vehicle beyond 10 years but less than 15 years for [other] states which have conveyed their concurrence for registration of such diesel vehicles.”

The transport department further stated, “Owners of such vehicles, i.e., more than 10 year old diesel and more than 15 years old petrol vehicles, are hereby advised not to ply these vehicles on the roads in Delhi-NCR, and further advised to get such end-of-life vehicles scrapped through authorised scrappers of the transport department, the list of which is available at the website of the department.”

The Delhi transport department has de-registered as many as one lakh vehicles recently and is keeping an eye on the vehicles which were registered in 2014-2015. Officials have further said that there are over 3.8 million vehicles that have surpassed the permitted age limits.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court have previously issued the order that any registered diesel vehicle over 10 years old and petrol vehicle over 15 years old cannot operate in the Delhi NCR area.