DENV-2 leading to dengue virus surge in Delhi NCR? Here’s what we know so far

As the COVID-19 cases across Delhi have decreased significantly over the past couple of months, a new menace has not overtaken the national capital. The surge in the cases of dengue virus in Delhi NCR has left people panicked, as hundreds of cases are being reported every week.

This year, the number of dengue cases in the national capital has crossed 5,200, making it the worst dengue surge in Delhi since 2015. Out of these cases, civic body reports suggest that over 2,570 dengue virus cases were logged in Delhi just last week.

The surge of the dengue virus in Delhi is causing authorities to take action, while doctors have suggested that the DENV-2 serotype of the virus can be behind the increase in cases of vector-borne disease in Delhi over the past couple of months.

Research has shown that the dengue virus typically has a total of four serotypes- DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. As per doctors, the DENV-2 serotype can cause more damage than the others, leading to severe symptoms and even death in some cases.

Doctors have also suggested that the DENV-2 type of dengue virus can lead to more complications in the human body. This serotype has an incubation period of about four to ten days, and during this time period, the dengue virus infestation remains high.

The DENV-2 serotype can also lead to organ failure in some cases. The recovery period for this type of dengue is around 10 days, but may take up to four weeks in some of the severe cases, as per experts. This year, the dengue cases in Delhi have skyrocketed, and doctors are overwhelmed by the number of hospitalizations in the national capital.

The main reason behind the spread of dengue in Delhi has been attributed to the cleanliness and basic hygiene in some of the areas of the city. Delhi government has also decided to take several steps to ensued that dengue doesn’t spread further in the city.

The number of dengue tests in localities has been increased by the city administration, while awareness campaigns are being conducted across Delhi. Hospitals have also been asked to dedicate some of the COVID-19 beds to dengue patients amid the surge in infections.