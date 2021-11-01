Dengue cases reach new high in Delhi, hospitals asked to use COVID-19 beds

The spread of the dengue virus is progressively getting worse in Delhi, as the number of cases has significantly increased in the past few days, and hospitals have been asked to divert beds dedicated to COVID-19 to those falling prey to dengue fever.

As per the order of the Delhi government, the hospitals in the national capital have been asked to dedicate a third of their beds reserved for COVID-19 patients to patients suffering from dengue, malaria, and Chikungunya, keeping in mind the increase in cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that this decision has been taken as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is declining steadily, while the cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya are increasing. The government is taking necessary steps to fight the spread of dengue, the minister said.

As per media reports, Jain said, “The number of Covid patients in Delhi has remained very less. In view of this, the Delhi government has decided that a third of the reserved beds for Covid patients will now be used for dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.”

The state health minister further stated that the beds dedicated to dengue are completely separate from the COVID-19 ward and the staff will also be different, eliminating any possibility of transmission of the disease. He also said that the preparations to fight and treat the vector-borne disease have been made in all the hospitals in the national capital.

The campaign run by the Delhi government to fight the dengue virus from spreading, ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ has been effective in preventing its transmission, Satyendra Jain said. As per reports, Delhi has logged over 1000 cases of dengue this year, with over 240 cases logged last week alone.

As the dengue spread in Delhi is getting worse with each passing week, the Centre has decided to take action. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be chairing a review meeting on the dengue situation in the national capital on November 1.