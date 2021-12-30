Delhi yellow alert: Passengers in metro restricted to 200 per 8-coach train

In wake of the rising cases of coronavirus across the country, the Delhi government has imposed several restrictions in the state. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro has also decided to cap the number of passengers in the train. DMRC has said that now only about 200 passengers can travel in an 8-coach train.

It may be noted that about 2,400 passengers usually travel in an eight-coach metro, but after the restrictions, now only 25 passengers will be able to travel in a coach.

It is less than 10 per cent of a train`s normal carrying capacity.

"Therefore, travel only if absolutely essential. Also, keep extra time in your commute by the Metro as entry has to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines, which is resulting in queue`s outside the stations," it added.

The move came after long queues were seen outside different Metro stations across Delhi.

The Delhi Metro is currently operating at 50 per cent of its seating capacity after the Delhi government issued a 'Yellow Alert' to check the spread of the coronavirus.

It is worth noting that even on the previous day, DMRC had told in an order that from now on 15 flying squads will be deployed at the metro station.

Significantly, 923 cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, 496 on Tuesday and 331 on Monday. So far 263 cases of a new variant of coronavirus Omicron have been confirmed in the capital, which is the highest in the country.