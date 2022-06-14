Delhi witnesses slight drop in daily Covid-19 cases as police decides to up pressure on norm violators

File Photo

Delhi witnessed a slight drop in daily cases as it reported 614 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Monday.

The national capital reported 735 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. According to the health bulletin, there have been 495 recoveries and zero Covid-19 deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours. Currently, 2561 COVID-19 cases are still active in the city, with which its case fatality rate stood at 1.37 percent.

A senior Delhi Police official was quoted by the Times of India as saying that police officers on the ground have been told to boost their drive and prosecute those violating Covid-19 norms.

"With the number of Covid cases on the rise in Delhi as well as in some other major cities in the country, cops on the ground have been told to ensure that Covid norms are being followed across the capital. In marketplaces and crowded areas, teams have been told to ensure that people comply with the mask rule," the police official said.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases in the state are 1913412. While cumulative recovered patients stood at 18,84,630. The cumulative number of deaths stood at 26221. A total of 8905 vaccinations were done in the last 24 hours including 761 beneficiaries vaccinated with the first doses and 1872 beneficiaries vaccinated with the second dose.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.