Delhi withdraws order on deployment of teachers at IGI airport to enforce Covid protocols (file photo)

Delhi has withdrawn its order directing government teachers to be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to enforce Covid protocols. The decision has come after Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) faced criticism from a section of teachers.

The earlier order stated that teachers and other teaching staff would be deployed at Delhi Airport during the winter vacation -- December 31 to January 15. The new order has now exempted them from airport duty for the same period.

"Further, in case required, civil defence volunteers from district west may be deputed on call out duty basis," the order issued by the district magistrate (west) stated. It had been issued by the district magistrate (West) on behalf of the DDMA. At least 85 teachers from various schools were to be deployed, it had said.

READ | Covid 4th wave scare in India: Bharat Biotech reveals price of nasal vaccine, check how to book booster dose online

Meanwhile, the authorities in Delhi on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said though the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is causing the surge in cases in some countries, had not been detected in Delhi, his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality.

(With inputs from PTI)