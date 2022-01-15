Delhi weekend curfew begins: New guidelines for essential services, Metros - Know what's allowed, what's not

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2022, 07:40 AM IST

To curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the national capital which is seeing a massive surge in case, weekend curfew has been imposed from this week. The weekend curfew began from 10 pm on Friday night and will continue till 5 am of Monday. This means that all non-essential activities will be put on hold for the next 55 hours.

The weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) through its order on January 1. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that despite surge in Covid-19 cases, there was no reason to panic as hospitalisation and death rates were low.

However, he asked the people of Delhi to show responsible behaviour and at the same time assured that all arrangements have been made to meet any medical emergencies.

Weekend curfew guidelines for metro service

Delhi Metro train services will continue to be regulated on the weekend in compliance with the DDMA guidelines issued last week

Metro services and public transport buses will operate with full seating capacity during curfew, but no standing commuters allowed.

Metro available at a frequency of 15 minutes on 'Yellow Line' - HUDA City Centre and 'Blue Line' - Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali.

On all other lines, metro trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew.

Weekend curfew guidelines for essential services

People will be allowed to come out of their homes only in case of emergency and have to show e-pass.

The e-passes issued last week for essential services will be valid during the weekend curfew in Delhi.

Markets will be closed during the weekend curfew barring those dealing in essential goods and services.

Essential goods like groceries, vegetables and fruits, medicines, milk among others will be available.

There will be strict vigil by enforcement squads on markets, roads, colonies and other public places.

Judges, judicial officers, court staff, journalists, lawyers will be allowed to travel on production of valid ID cards.

They need to show service ID cards, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.

Doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and those associated with hospitals, diagnostic centres are exempted.

Testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers need to show valid ID.

People coming to or leaving from airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminus allowed to travel with valid tickets.