Delhi weather: ‘Yellow alert’ issued, light to moderate rain expected today

Delhi woke up to cloudy conditions on Saturday as the IMD forecast light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, while the city’s AQI remained in the satisfactory category.

Delhi saw a cloudy start on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting rain across several parts of the national capital.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the day and predicted light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in some areas.

Minimum temperature dips across city

Safdarjung, which represents Delhi's weather conditions, recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The temperature was 0.7 degree below normal and one degree lower than the previous day.

Other weather stations also recorded a drop in minimum temperatures. Palam recorded 20.5 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree lower than the previous day. Lodhi Road recorded 22.8 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar also recorded 22.8 degrees Celsius, with the latter two stations seeing a 1.2-degree fall.

Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds expected

The IMD said cloudy weather is likely to continue through the day. Very light to light rain is expected at most places, while some areas could receive moderate rain during the morning to forenoon hours. The weather department also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds moving at 30-40 kmph. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 kmph in some areas.

"Generally cloudy sky is expected to persist. One or two spells of very light to light rain at most places is expected, with moderate rain at few places during morning to forenoon, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds of speed 30-40kmph; even gusting to 50 kmph might occur," an IMD official said.

Another spell of rain is also possible between the afternoon and evening, the official added. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi AQI remains satisfactory

Despite the cloudy and rainy conditions, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category on Saturday morning. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the city's AQI stood at 71 at 9 am. This was slightly better than the 24-hour average AQI of 78 recorded at 4 pm on Friday.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.